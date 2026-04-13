Big Relief For Passengers As Vande Bharat Sleeper Cuts Pune-Bengaluru Travel Time To 13 Hours | Sourced

Pune: The travel time between Pune and Bengaluru is set to drop significantly to around 13 hours, following the approval of a new Mumbai–Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper train by Indian Railways. The upcoming service will operate via key stations, including Pune, Solapur, and Wadi, offering faster and more efficient connectivity between the two cities.

The announcement was confirmed by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in an official communication dated April 5 to Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan. In the letter, the minister stated that the Vande Bharat Sleeper service between KSR Bengaluru Railway Station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has been approved to enhance public convenience.

At present, trains such as the Udyan Express and the Coimbatore Express take approximately 18-19 hours to complete the journey between Pune and Bengaluru. The new Vande Bharat sleeper service is expected to considerably reduce travel time, making overnight travel more practical and comfortable.

The train is likely to run six days a week, with one day kept aside for maintenance. Two train sets will be deployed, with departures from both Mumbai and Bengaluru scheduled around 9 pm. Designed with modern amenities, the train will feature the indigenous ‘Kavach’ safety system aimed at preventing collisions. The 16-coach rake will include 11 AC three-tier coaches with 611 berths, four AC two-tier coaches with 188 berths, and one AC first-class coach offering 24 berths, bringing the total passenger capacity to 823.

Passengers, particularly students and IT professionals, have welcomed the development. Many have expressed relief over the reduced travel time and the expected affordability of the service. The introduction of sleeper coaches equipped with modern facilities is being seen as a major improvement, promising a more comfortable and cost-effective travel experience on this busy route.