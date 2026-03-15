Pune To Get 200-km Metro Network; There Is No LPG Cylinder Shortage, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the state government plans to develop a 200-km metro network across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) region to address the city’s growing traffic congestion.

CM Fadnavis made the announcement while inaugurating Metro Bhavan, the new administrative headquarters of Maha-Metro, in Pune.

He said Pune is among the fastest-growing cities in the country and requires large-scale infrastructure solutions. According to him, the government is working on an integrated metro expansion plan to improve urban mobility across the metropolitan region.

Fadnavis said that work on the Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro Line is progressing quickly and the corridor is expected to open for public use soon. The line is expected to significantly benefit thousands of IT professionals commuting daily between Hinjewadi and central Pune.

He added that once the Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar route becomes operational, about 55 km of metro lines will be functional in the Pune metropolitan area. Another 55 km of metro work is currently underway, while around 80 km of additional routes are in the planning stage.

Fadnavis also directed metro authorities to move away from phase-wise planning and prepare a comprehensive integrated metro plan for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and surrounding areas.

No Shortage of LPG Cylinders, Says Fadnavis

Speaking at the event, Sunetra Pawar said the newly inaugurated Metro Bhavan represents the progress of modern Pune. She said the building is an example of advanced engineering and reflects the government’s focus on improving urban infrastructure.

Meanwhile, addressing reports of long queues for LPG cylinders, Fadnavis dismissed concerns about a gas shortage. He said there is no shortage of LPG in the country or in Maharashtra and urged citizens not to believe rumours circulating on social media.

He alleged that leaders from the Indian National Congress were spreading misinformation about a possible shortage and appealed to the public to avoid panic buying.