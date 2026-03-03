New Maharashtra Govt Plan To End Congestion On Mumbai-Pune Expressway - Here Are All The Details

Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Representational Image |File

Pune: The Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which has been notorious for frequent traffic jams recently, is set for a major overhaul. The Maharashtra State Government takes a decisive step to curb congestion. This follows a recent crisis where a gas tanker accident brought traffic to a standstill for nearly 36 hours. The accident left commuters stranded for over 30 hours in a single spot.

To prevent a repeat of such hardships, the government has announced a comprehensive plan to manage traffic and improve emergency services. The issue was raised during the ongoing Budget Assembly session in Nagpur. This came following an incident where a tanker carrying propylene gas overturned near the Adoshi tunnel in the Khopoli area last month.

The resulting gas leak forced a total shutdown of the road, exposing significant gaps in emergency response facilities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis provided insights into the incident, noting that this particular type of accident was unprecedented. He highlighted that companies transporting hazardous materials were not adequately prepared and failed to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

CM Fadnavis described the incident as a “case study” and stated that new SOPs are being developed to handle similar future scenarios effectively.

Fadnavis explained that the new SOPs aim to ensure better coordination between various agencies during emergencies and will establish strict guidelines for transporting flammable or hazardous substances. Furthermore, a proposal has been made to utilise air ambulances within the “Golden Hour” to transport critically injured victims to Ruby Hall Clinic or Apollo Hospital.

However, the Chief Minister also noted that helicopter facilities are currently unavailable at night but promised that the best possible systems would be implemented to strengthen emergency infrastructure.

Key Steps to Prevent Future Congestion

To manage traffic and safety moving forward, several high-tech measures are being introduced:

- High-Tech Surveillance: Advanced cameras have been installed across the Expressway to monitor speed and illegal overtaking, providing real-time feeds to a central control room.

- Increased Patrols: 24-hour patrolling will be intensified at identified “black spots” (accident-prone areas).

- Traffic Management: FASTag has been made mandatory to streamline toll collection, and additional staff will be deployed during holiday periods to manage the surge in vehicles.