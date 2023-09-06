Pune To Establish Dedicated Food Zones For Street Vendors

In Pune, city authorities have taken a decisive step to address issues caused by unauthorized street vendors by earmarking dedicated food zones. This decision, reached during a recent meeting, aims to curb the takeover of public spaces and enhance safety. Within the next month, these food zones will be established, granting permits to vendors for regulated food sales.

The primary motivation behind this move is to ensure public safety, as previous incidents have seen gas cylinder explosions at street stalls. The Anti-Encroachment Department will soon scout suitable locations within the city to set up these zones, aiming to provide a more conducive environment for street food vendors to operate safely.

Residents welcome decision

Local residents have expressed their support for this initiative, highlighting the benefits of safer and more organized street food experiences.

Ramesh Kumar, a longtime Pune resident, expressed his relief, saying, "I'm relieved to hear about these food zones. It's about time we had a safer and more organized way to enjoy street food. This will also help decongest our streets."

Meera Deshpande, another resident, added, "As a mother, I always worried about the safety of my kids when they wanted to eat street food. This move by the government is a step in the right direction for our peace of mind."

Rajesh Patil, a local business owner, commented, "Street food is an integral part of our culture, and this decision seems like a win-win. It keeps our traditions alive while ensuring public safety."

Nisha Gupta, a college student, shared her excitement, saying, "I can't wait for these food zones to open. It will make hanging out with friends and enjoying street food much easier and safer."

Priya Sharma, a local resident, shared her thoughts on the matter, saying, "I think it's a good idea to have dedicated food zones. It will not only ensure our safety but also make it more convenient to find delicious street food without the chaos of vendors blocking the streets."

The PMC officials have also emphasized their commitment to ongoing measures against illegal hawkers and street vendors, reaffirming that authorized vendors will be relocated to the designated food zones.

