Pune: Dr Vishwanath Karad's Statue Unveiled At MIT In Loni Kalbhor

MIT Group of Institutions' Rajbaug Campus in Loni Kalbhor witnessed a momentous occasion on Teacher's Day as the bronze statue of educationist and peace ambassador Prof. Dr. Vishwanath Karad was unveiled on Tuesday.

King Hussain, President and CEO of Span Construction & Engineering, USA, expressed his admiration, stating that Dr. Karad's statue would inspire all who visit the dome. He said, "Devoting his life to world peace by embracing education and spirituality, Dr. Vishwanath Karad is a unique person. With his inspiration, the entire society will try to walk on the path of peace. His thoughts will lead every person towards peace."

DJ Bowden, founder of Microlin LLC in the USA, along with other prominent figures like Dr. Ashok Joshi, David Hansman, Ronald Gale, Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti, Mahant Ramdas, Rahul Bhante Bodhi, Isaac Malekar, Dr Lessons Azadi, Acharya Lokesh Muni, Edison Samraj, Mehr Master Moose, Saeed Aziz Nizami, Maulana Ansari, and Brahmakumari Nilima Didi, graced the occasion with their presence.

The event also saw the participation of Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, the founding president of MIT World Peace University, and Executive President Rahul Vishwanath Karad, alongside the Executive President of MIT ADT University, Prof Dr Mangesh Karad.

On this special occasion, Karad was honoured. Furthermore, it was announced that he would receive the prestigious Ahimsa International Award in 2023 from Jain community, a testament to his remarkable contributions to peace and education, announced Dr. Lokesh Muni.

King Hussain remarked that unveiling Dr. Karad's statue on Indian Teachers' Day was a celebration of his exceptional dedication to peace alongside his engineering excellence.

Leaders Laud Dr Vishwanath Karad's Vision

Dr Vishwanath Karad, overwhelmed by the honour, emphasized the importance of understanding life's purpose, future endeavours, and the evolution of education concepts.

D. Todd Christopherson acknowledged Dr. Karad's commitment to value-based education, emphasizing that education is the key to success.

Brian Brann emphasized, "By blending spirituality and science, Dr. Karad is providing students with the finest education globally. India is poised to become the epicentre of knowledge worldwide. The success of Chandrayaan 3 has significantly altered India's trajectory. The Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which guides our path in life, resonates strongly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru, operates on these very principles."

Dr. Ram Vilas Vedanti hailed Dr. Karad as a proponent of religious and national integration, lauding his work in uniting people of all faiths. He highlighted the pride of hosting the G20 Summit in Pune and Delhi.

Acharya Lokesh Muni expressed that the G20's initiation in this MIT Peace Dome marked the first step toward sustainable development and emphasized the importance of respecting diverse viewpoints for achieving societal peace.

The event continued with Mahant Ramdas of Hanuman Garh Ayodhya, Bhante Mahathero Rahul, Isaac Malekar, Edison Samraj, and Dr. Mehr Master Moose appreciating Dr. Karad's contributions in their respective speeches.

The event was moderated by Prof Dr Gautam Bapat, and Ashok Joshi extended the vote of thanks.

