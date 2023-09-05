Pune: Illegal Parking On Kalyani Nagar Footpaths Irks Residents |

Residents of Kalyani Nagar, Pune, continue to grapple with the persistent issue of cars and bikes being illegally parked on footpaths. Speaking with FPJ, they said despite their several complaints to the traffic police regarding the problem, a lasting solution remains elusive.

"Illegally parked vehicles on sidewalks not only limit safe walking space for pedestrians but also cause significant inconvenience to elderly and disabled individuals, obstructing their access to essential services," said Aaditya Patil, one resident. He emphasized that effective enforcement of parking regulations by traffic police is crucial to ensure pedestrian safety.

"Parking vehicles on footpaths in our neighborhood is a constant nuisance. It makes it difficult for pedestrians to walk safely and comfortably. I often find myself having to navigate through crowded roads, putting my safety at risk. It's time for the authorities to take strict action and enforce parking regulations to ensure our footpaths are accessible and safe for everyone," he added.

Restricts pedestrian mobility

Another resident, who is differently abled, expressed frustration saying, "The parking of vehicles on footpaths restricts my ability to move freely and independently. I often have to rely on others or face the risk of accidents by walking on the road. It's essential for the community to come together and find a solution that prioritizes the needs of pedestrians, especially those with disabilities."

Residents also pointed out that parking vehicles on footpaths not only poses safety hazards but also ruins the aesthetics of the neighbourhood. They emphasized the need for better enforcement and stricter penalties to deter this practice.

"The obstruction caused by parked vehicles on footpaths is a constant inconvenience," another resident stated. "It forces pedestrians onto the road, increasing the risk of accidents. It's high time we find a permanent solution to this problem. The authorities must prioritize the safety and convenience of residents by implementing effective parking management strategies," he added.

When contacted, DCP Traffic Vijay Magar assured, "We never allowed any vehicle to be parked on the footpath; we always take action."

