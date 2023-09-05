 Case Registered Against Sambhaji Bhide's Supporters For Unauthorized Public Program In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCase Registered Against Sambhaji Bhide's Supporters For Unauthorized Public Program In Pune

Case Registered Against Sambhaji Bhide's Supporters For Unauthorized Public Program In Pune

The programme was held in Kolwadi in the Manjari area here on Saturday and was attended by Bhide, the official said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Case Registered Against Sambhaji Bhide's Supporters For Unauthorized Public Program In Pune |

A case was registered against some supporters of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for allegedly holding a public programme in Pune without permission from the police, an official said on Monday.


The programme was held in Kolwadi in the Manjari area here on Saturday and was attended by Bhide, the official said.


A case under the Bombay Police Act has been registered against Bhide's supporters, including organisers of the event, for violating prohibitory orders, the Lonikhand police station official said.

Bhide had stirred controversy recently over his objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and some other renowned figures, after which cases were registered against him in Amravati and other parts of the state. 

Read Also
Pune: Dr Vishwanath Karad's Statue To Be Unveiled Today At MIT In Loni Kalbhor
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Puneshwar Temple Protest: PMC Officials Stage Protest Over Comments By Politicians 

Puneshwar Temple Protest: PMC Officials Stage Protest Over Comments By Politicians 

MHADA Pune Lottery: 5,863 Flats Up for Sale; Check Details Here

MHADA Pune Lottery: 5,863 Flats Up for Sale; Check Details Here

Case Registered Against Sambhaji Bhide's Supporters For Unauthorized Public Program In Pune

Case Registered Against Sambhaji Bhide's Supporters For Unauthorized Public Program In Pune

Pune: Farmers Stage Auction Of Sugar Commissioner's Chair In Protest Over Unpaid Sugarcane Bills

Pune: Farmers Stage Auction Of Sugar Commissioner's Chair In Protest Over Unpaid Sugarcane Bills

Pune: Farmers' Protest On Overdue Sugarcane Bills Turns Dramatic; Intend To Auction Commissioner's...

Pune: Farmers' Protest On Overdue Sugarcane Bills Turns Dramatic; Intend To Auction Commissioner's...