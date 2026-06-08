Pune To Begin Alternate-Day Water Supply From June 15 Amid Rainfall Deficit Fears | Representative Image

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will implement alternate-day water supply across the city from 15th June as a precautionary measure amid concerns over below-normal rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season.

The information was shared by Pune City Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, who said an official circular detailing the decision will be issued by the PMC Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram within the next two days.

Other Developments…

As part of the water conservation measures, the civic administration will also issue orders to shut down vehicle washing centres and swimming pools in the city.

The decision comes after the PMC Water Supply Department began preparing contingency plans following forecasts of lower-than-normal rainfall. Earlier, the department had directed all executive engineers to prepare detailed plans for managing water distribution in case an alternate-day supply became necessary.

Read Also Pune Likely To Witness Thunderstorm Activity On March 18–19

What’s The Reason?

According to the India Meteorological Department’s revised long-term forecast for the southwest monsoon season, rainfall between June and September is expected to be around 90 per cent of the long-term average, which falls in the below-normal category.

In view of the forecast, the civic administration had started assessing measures to manage water resources and ensure adequate supply during the coming months. A proposal for alternate-day water distribution was also submitted to the municipal commissioner for consideration.

Residents, Beware…

Municipal officials had earlier stated that the exercise was aimed at ensuring preparedness in the event of deficient rainfall and pressure on reservoir storage levels.

With the implementation set to begin on Monday, June 15, residents are expected to be advised to use water judiciously and avoid wastage. Further details regarding the water supply schedule and restrictions are likely to be announced through the commissioner's official order.