Pune: Three Women Exploited In Saudi Arabia Rescued

Pune: The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has taken action against the exploitation of women who were lured to Saudi Arabia from Pune under the pretext of employment. Three women were taken to Saudi Arabia for work by an agent named Bhai Jaan, only to face physical abuse and starvation. A case has now been registered against the agent at the Khadak police station. Rupali Chakankar, the Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, shared this information during a press conference. Also present at the press conference were Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ramnath Pokle, Deputy Commissioner Amol Zende, and Deputy Commissioner Srinivas Ghadge.

The three women, all from the same family, were convinced by an acquaintance to seek employment in Saudi Arabia as a means to alleviate their housing loan burden. Accordingly, they engaged the services of an agent based in Mumbai and embarked on their journey. Upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, they were assigned domestic work in different households. However, their plight took a dire turn as they suffered physical abuse and endured starvation. Their monthly wages were also withheld, contrary to the agreed terms.

In desperation, they reached out to the agent in Mumbai, pleading to be repatriated to India. However, the agent consistently evaded their requests. It was then that the victims managed to obtain the email address of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. One of the women sent an email seeking help and rescue.

In response, the Commission worked over the past three months to repatriate them. Just eight days ago, they finally returned to Pune. This incident underscores the Commission's ongoing efforts to rescue women who have faced exploitation abroad. To date, they have successfully rescued 20 women, including two minors, from various foreign countries, especially Gulf nations.

Meanwhile, Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has urged women who may have experienced similar exploitation or their relatives to contact the Commission for assistance.

