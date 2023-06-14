Pune: Three Constables Suspended For Involvement In Bribery Case | Representative Image

In a decisive move against corruption, Pune Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV), Shashikant Borate, has taken strict measures to address a bribery case involving police constables. Three constables from the Yerwada Police Station have been suspended following their alleged involvement in the illicit activity.

The constables who have been suspended are Rajendra Ramakrishna Dixit, Jairam Narayan Savalkar, and Vinayak Mudholkar. The suspension came after an incident where a tourist businessman was reportedly coerced into paying a bribe in exchange for filing an accident complaint. Acting swiftly, the Anti-Corruption Department conducted an investigation, leading to the apprehension of Police Constable Dixit during a sting operation conducted on Monday night. Further investigations revealed the involvement of Constables Savalkar and Mudholkar in the bribery incident as well.

The suspension of all three constables has been enacted due to their indecent behavior and the tarnishing of the police force's image.

Corrupt practices will not be tolerated: DCP

Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Kadam stated, "The Yerwada police administration is fully cooperating with the Anti-Corruption Department and conducting an internal investigation to ascertain the level of involvement and identify any additional individuals implicated in the case. The findings of these investigations will inform further steps taken to ensure transparency and professionalism within the Yerwada police force."

DCP Shashikant Borate expressed, "The suspension of these three police constables sends a clear message that corrupt practices will not be tolerated within law enforcement. The Yerwada police administration remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of ethics and accountability, safeguarding the interests of the public, and preserving the esteemed image of the police force."