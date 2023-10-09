 Pune: Three Arrests Made In Tathawade Fire And Explosion Incident
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
In the aftermath of a fire and explosion incident in Tathawade, the Pimpri Chinchwad Police have arrested several individuals involved in the illegal gas extraction at the site that led to the gas leak, explosion and fire.

The police has informed that the incident happened, as a group of individuals were illegally filling gas cylinders from a gas tanker at the site. Among those arrested is Chandrakant Sapkal, the landowner who allowed his property to be used for this illegal activity in exchange for money.

The authorities have also arrested two other individuals in connection with the incident: Mahipal Chaudhary from Punawale and Rahulkumar Rajdevram from Thergaon. However, one individual involved in the incident remains at large, and the investigation is ongoing to locate and apprehend them.

Series of explosions and a fire

A series of explosions and a fire rocked Tathawade on Sunday night after multiple LPG cylinders exploded, triggering panic among local residents.

The incident occurred near JSPM College on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway at around 11pm.

An open space near JSPM College became the scene of chaos when gas cylinders suddenly exploded, engulfing three school buses and a tempo in flames.

Swift action by the fire brigade prevented further escalation of the situation. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar, ACP Vitthal Kubde, and Police Inspector Manoj Khandale promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

Disaster Management Officer Omrakash Bahiwal and Fire Officer Rishikant Chipade were also present at the spot after the fire.

