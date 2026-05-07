Pune Temperatures Likely To Touch 42°C Between May 8 & 12 | File Photo

After experiencing a slight drop in temperatures over the past few days, Pune is once again set to witness a sharp rise in mercury levels.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover between 40°C and 42°C from May 8 to 12.

The rising temperatures are expected to cause discomfort to residents, especially during the afternoon hours. Citizens have been advised to avoid stepping out unnecessarily between noon and 4pm and to stay hydrated.

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Health experts have urged people, especially senior citizens, children and those working outdoors, to take precautions against heat-related illnesses such as dehydration and sunstroke.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala over the next seven days, and over south interior Karnataka on Thursday and Friday, the IMD said.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, accompanied by a continuous spell of light to moderate showers, are also likely over most parts of south peninsular India over the next five days.

Additionally, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, is also likely over several parts of northwest India till Friday, the weather department said.