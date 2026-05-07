Pune: Shuttle Service Relaunched In Hinjawadi As Metrozip Returns After Five Years For Commuters | Sourced

Pune: After a gap of five years, the popular Metrozip employee transport service has returned to Hinjawadi with a new AI-powered system to ease daily travel for IT employees in the area.

The service has been relaunched through COCO Rides, an app-based employee shuttle platform introduced by Routematic in partnership with the Hinjawadi Industries Association (HIA). The initiative has also received support from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and the Regional Transport Offices of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The launch event took place at the Infosys Campus in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park on May 5.

Officials said the new transport system is expected to benefit more than 1.25 lakh employees working in over 80 companies connected with HIA, one of the country’s biggest IT industry clusters. The service will begin with more than 80 buses operating on over 70 routes across Pune. It will cover more than 500 boarding points and connect major residential areas to office hubs in Hinjawadi. The system is expected to serve up to 20,000 passengers every day.

Employees of HIA member companies will be able to reserve seats through a mobile app. The buses will run on fixed routes, schedules and pricing, making daily office travel more organised and convenient.

Metrozip was first launched in 2014 by HIA and MIDC and quickly became a preferred travel option for thousands of IT employees commuting to Hinjawadi. Earlier, the service was operated by transport companies including Supreme Trans Concepts, Mahindra Logistics, Prasanna Purple and Ford Officeride.

However, the service was shut down in April 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic changed office working patterns. Work-from-home, hybrid jobs and flexible timings made it difficult for a large employee transport system to continue operations.

With most companies now returning to full office strength, Metrozip has been revived through COCO Rides. Speaking at the launch, HIA President Krishnan Subramanian said shared transport services are important for providing employees with safe, clean and punctual travel. He added that the larger goal is to reduce the number of private vehicles on roads and help lower traffic congestion and carbon emissions in the Hinjawadi area.

Routematic founder and CEO Sriram Kannan said the company plans to expand COCO Rides to more business districts and cities in the coming months. Co-founder and Executive Director Kavitha Ramachandragowda said the service has been designed to provide employees with a reliable, affordable and sustainable daily commute.