Pune Man Arrested In Theur For Attempted Assault On Six-Year-Old Girl; Incident Similar To Nasrapur Case

Pune: Man Arrested In Theur For Attempted Assault On Six-Year-Old Girl | Sourced

Pune: Pune Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly trying to sexually assault a young child. The incident happened on Tuesday night, May 5, in the Bhimnagar area of Theur. The Loni Kalbhor police identified the suspect as Shridhar Limbaji Kamble. He is a local resident who lived near the victim’s family.

The six-year-old victim lives in Pune but was visiting her grandfather for the summer holidays. The situation came to light after the girl bravely told her mother about the man’s behaviour. She reported that the neighbour had touched her inappropriately and misbehaved with her. The child’s quick thinking helped her escape further harm.

Police Reacted Promptly…

The girl’s family went to the Loni Kalbhor Police Station right away to file a report. Officers moved quickly to find the suspect and took him into custody. They charged him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police then presented Kamble in court. He has since been sent to judicial custody while the legal process continues.

This crime has caused deep anger and fear among the people living in Theur. It follows a string of recent attacks on children in the Pune district. Residents are still mourning a young girl who was murdered in Nasrapur. Another assault case was also reported recently in the Parvati area. These events have left many parents feeling unsafe and worried about their children.

Investigation Ongoing…

Community members are now calling for the toughest possible punishments for such crimes. Many people believe that stronger laws are needed to stop these predators. They are demanding that the government take more action to ensure the safety of every child. One resident stated that the community needs justice that serves as a real warning to others.

The Loni Kalbhor police are still working on the case. They are looking for more details to build a strong investigation. For now, the suspect remains behind bars as the local community waits for further legal action.