 Pune: Old Structure In Aundh To Be Shifted In 15 Days, Easing Traffic Congestion
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Pune: Old Structure In Aundh To Be Shifted In 15 Days, Easing Traffic Congestion

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Pune's Shivajinagar, Siddharth Shirole, said an old structure in Aundh, which is located at the centre of the road, will be cleared within the next 15 days, easing traffic congestion in the area

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, May 07, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
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Pune: Old Structure In Aundh To Be Shifted In 15 Days, Easing Traffic Congestion | X/@SidShirole

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Pune's Shivajinagar, Siddharth Shirole, said an old structure in Aundh, which is located at the centre of the road, will be cleared within the next 15 days, easing traffic congestion in the area.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Shirole said he conducted an on-site review at the Aundh Body Gate Police Chowk along with local councillors and officials from the Building, Property, and Road Departments.

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"For years, an old historic structure located at the centre of the road had become a critical bottleneck, particularly impacting traffic movement from Aundh towards Bremen Chowk and the Rajiv Gandhi Bridge corridor. Due to structural and permission-related challenges, the road widening work at this junction had remained pending for a long time," he said.

Shirole said he coordinated with the Police Department and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and has secured the required approvals to remove the obstruction.

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"The structure is expected to be shifted within the next 15 days, following which the long-awaited road widening work will begin and be completed over the following month. Once completed, this intervention will significantly improve traffic movement and provide major relief to thousands of daily commuters using this important corridor," he added.

Deputy Mayor Shri Parshuram Wadekar, Corporators Sunny Nimbhan, Sapna Chhajed, Bhakti Gaikwad and others were present with Shirole.

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