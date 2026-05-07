Pune Crime: Father Allegedly Kills 9-Year-Old Daughter With Chainsaw Over School Marks Dispute | Representative Image

Pune: A horrifying case from Daund has sparked outrage after a nine-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father following a dispute over school marks, police said.

The victim, Anamika, was allegedly attacked with a wood-cutting chainsaw-like machine by her father, Shantaram Duryodhan Chavan, in a fit of anger. Police said the accused later tried to destroy evidence by wrapping the child’s body in cloth and setting it on fire. Chavan and the woman living with him, identified as Chinki Bhonsle, have both been arrested in connection with the case.

According to investigators, Anamika was the daughter of Chavan’s first marriage. Her stepbrother, Sanskar, had recently secured first rank in school examinations, while Anamika came second. Police said family members allegedly teased the girl over her marks.

Upset by the taunts, the child reportedly altered her stepbrother’s marksheet. What began as a disagreement between the children soon turned violent. Police said the father became enraged over the incident and allegedly attacked Anamika with the wood-cutting machine, killing her on the spot.

After the murder, the accused allegedly attempted to hide the crime by burning the body. Police reached the scene after receiving information and recovered partially burnt remains. The body was later sent to Sassoon Hospital for DNA testing and post-mortem examination.

Police have also booked Bhonsle for allegedly failing to report the crime to authorities. A case has been registered at Daund Police Station under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about child safety and violence against children in the Pune region following several recent crimes involving minors.