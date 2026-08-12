Pune: Technology Without Ethics Can Be Destructive, Says Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma | Sourced

Pune: Technology can help solve complex problems, but its use without ethics, values and compassion can also be destructive, Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 11th Vidyarambh ceremony at MIT Art, Design and Technology University in Loni Kalbhor, Varma urged students to combine knowledge and skills with innovation, critical thinking and ethical values.

‘Universities & Young People Have An Important Role’

He said universities and young people would have an important role in helping India achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

“Science should be used for the welfare of mankind, not for the destruction of fellow human beings,” Varma said, stressing the need to preserve humanity and compassion while adopting new technologies.

He said rapid developments in artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing and digital technology were changing almost every sector.

Against this backdrop, he said students needed to develop the ability to understand problems from different perspectives. He emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary education, saying complex challenges could not always be addressed through a single field of study.

‘Universities Should Focus On Research’

Varma also urged universities to focus on research that has a direct social impact.

He said higher education institutions should not only teach students to use technology but also encourage them to conduct research, develop practical solutions and contribute to society.

He called for greater focus on creativity, critical thinking, ethical leadership and lifelong learning. Students, he said, should aspire to become innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers and job creators rather than only seeking employment.

Varma also called for stronger links between universities and industry, along with greater support for incubation centres and start-up ecosystems.

He said substantial research was being carried out at universities, including agricultural universities, but greater efforts were needed to turn research findings into practical solutions that benefit society.

The governor also urged universities to adopt villages and undertake projects aimed at improving local communities. Such initiatives, he said, could contribute to inclusive and sustainable development.

‘Stay Connected To India’s Values’

Varma said India’s large youth population could become a major force for nation-building if young people were equipped with modern technology and global best practices while remaining connected to the country’s traditional knowledge and values.

He also asked educational institutions to encourage collaboration between different disciplines and help students think beyond conventional academic boundaries.

“The Vidyarambh ceremony is not merely an introductory event, but the beginning of a new journey in students’ academic lives,” Varma said.

He advised students to dream big, work hard and remain humble after achieving success. He also urged them to remain strong during difficult periods, ask questions and maintain their curiosity.

“Use education not just for personal success but for the progress of society and the nation,” he told the students.

Dr Vishwanath D Karad, founder and chancellor of the MIT Group of Institutes, also addressed the gathering. He spoke about the institution’s journey and its focus on combining education with science, technology, innovation and values.

Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, executive president and pro-chancellor, delivered the introductory remarks.

J.D. Lakshmi Narayana, former Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra; Usha Karad; Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajesh S; and Executive Director Dr Sunita Karad were among those present.