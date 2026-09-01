Pune: Teachers, Non-Teaching Staff Threaten Indefinite Stir Over Old Pension Scheme | FPJ Photo

Pune: Teachers and non-teaching staff appointed before November 1, 2005, but whose institutions were brought under the 100% grant-in-aid system only later, have announced a phased agitation demanding that they be covered under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The Maharashtra State Old Pension Coordination Committee said the government must resolve the long-pending pension issue instead of leaving employees dependent solely on the outcome of court proceedings. The issue concerns employees appointed before the November 1, 2005 cut-off who were initially working in unaided or partially aided institutions and whose institutions were subsequently brought under the 100% grant-in-aid system. The Bombay High Court has previously dealt with cases involving this category of teachers and non-teaching staff.

Speaking at a press conference in Pune on Tuesday, Kalyan Barde, a representative of the committee, said the demand was based on the fact that the employees’ appointments predated the introduction of the new pension system. “The government should take a positive decision on the demand for old pension without further delay,” he said.

Nandkumar Sagar, secretary of the Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary School Principals Association Federation, extended his support to the agitation. The committee maintained that the pension issue cannot be kept pending indefinitely merely because cases are before the courts.

The committee has announced a phased programme. From September 1 to 4, teachers and non-teaching employees will wear black ribbons while attending work. On September 5, Teachers’ Day, silent marches will be held across all districts at 2pm, with employees asked to wear black cloth and participate peacefully.

The committee has given the government September 25 as the deadline to take a decision. If no favourable decision is taken, employees will begin an indefinite sit-in at Azad Maidan in Mumbai from September 28. The committee has also indicated that further intensified democratic protests could follow if the issue remains unresolved.

The protesters’ main demand is that employees appointed before November 1, 2005, and subsequently brought under 100% grant-in-aid should be granted the Old Pension Scheme, rather than being denied OPS because their institutions received government aid after the cut-off date.

The committee also stressed that the agitation was not politically motivated and was neither in support of nor against any political party.

“This agitation is for the legitimate pension rights of teachers and non-teaching employees,” the committee said, appealing to employees across Maharashtra to participate in large numbers while maintaining discipline and peace.