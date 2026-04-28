Pune: 'Tala Tod Andolan' On May 7 Over Locked PMC Playground In Bavdhan | Sourced

A locked public playground in Bavdhan has become the centre of growing public anger, with residents and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announcing a “Tala Tod Andolan” on May 7.

The playground, spread across 3.5 acres and recorded under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) possession, has remained shut for several years, depriving local children of access to a public recreational space.

Residents have also raised concerns over the prolonged closure and questioned whether there are plans to hand over the land to a private entity.

According to locals, multiple letters, along with supporting documents, were submitted to the PMC Sports Department, Estate Department and the Municipal Commissioner between December 2025 and March 2026, demanding that the ground be opened for public use. Despite repeated follow-ups, no action has been taken, they allege.

They further claimed that during a follow-up in March, it came to light that incorrect information had been presented to the Commissioner by a senior civic official, affecting decision-making related to the ground.

Against this backdrop, AAP Pune and local residents have called for a “Tala Tod Andolan” at 4pm on May 7.

Land is under PMC possession

Speaking on the issue, Adv Krunnal Gharre, AAP Pune City Vice President, said, "Legal records, including the 7/12 extract, show the land is under PMC possession and should be accessible to citizens." He also demanded an inquiry into the alleged misinformation given to the Commissioner, saying the continued closure raises serious questions.

Disregard for children’s needs

Aarti Karanjawane, AAP Women and Children’s Wing Pune City President, said the locked playground reflects disregard for children’s needs, forcing many to play on roads due to a lack of safe open spaces. She said residents had followed due process for months before deciding on protest.

Children need open grounds

Sanket Joshi, a local resident, said, "In today’s expanding concrete jungle, children are being deprived of open spaces and playgrounds to play freely. At a time when such spaces are already scarce, the priority should be to preserve and open them up for children rather than enclosing them for facilities like community halls or gyms. Children need open grounds where they can run, fall, play, and reconnect with the soil and nature. In an era dominated by rapid urbanisation and unchecked construction, protecting these open spaces is essential for the healthy growth and well-being of our children."