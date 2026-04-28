Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP Bats For Yogesh Behl As MLC Candidate Ahead Of Polls | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A delegation from the Pimpri-Chinchwad city’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) unit, including current and former corporators, office-bearers and party workers, met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and party leader Sunetra Pawar, along with Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar, at their ‘Devagiri’ residence in Mumbai on Monday.

According to The Indian Express, ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, the group collectively recommended the name of the city NCP president and former mayor Yogesh Behl as the party’s candidate from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Behl has served as a corporator for seven consecutive terms since 1992. Members of the delegation described him as a dedicated and experienced leader who has held several key positions, including mayor, leader of the House, standing committee chairman and city president.

They said he has consistently worked at the grassroots level and contributed significantly to strengthening the party organisation, first during his time with the Congress and later with the Nationalist Congress Party. They also highlighted his long-standing association with senior leader Ajit Pawar.

In a memorandum submitted to the party leadership, the delegation pointed out that Pimpri-Chinchwad has not yet been represented in the Legislative Council. It also noted that the Pimpri Assembly constituency has remained reserved for several years, limiting Behl’s chances to contest assembly elections.

NCP’s MLC Needed In Pimpri-Chinchwad…

The memorandum further stated that of the city’s three assembly constituencies, the NCP currently holds only one seat. Leaders argued that granting an MLC berth to a representative from Pimpri-Chinchwad would help improve coordination with the municipal corporation and administration, boost development work across wards, and strengthen the party’s presence in the region.

Speaking to the media, Behl said the party leadership responded positively to the proposal. He added that Parth Pawar raised concerns over the reduced number of wards in the January PCMC elections and stressed the need for the party to speak out against alleged corruption within the civic body.