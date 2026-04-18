Pune: Co-Opted Corporator Selection In Pimpri-Chinchwad Set For April 20 PCMC General Body Meeting

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The selection of co-opted corporators for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, which had been delayed due to the ruling BJP’s inability to finalise names, will now take place during the general body meeting scheduled for this coming Monday (April 20).

It is reported that the ruling BJP leaders have finally reached a consensus and finalised seven names. These names will be presented to the mayor during the meeting.

While the names of the BJP’s co-opted corporators for the Pune Municipal Corporation were announced on 9th March, the deadlock in Pimpri-Chinchwad persisted due to a lack of agreement among local BJP leaders. The conflict involved factions of "old vs. new" and "MLA supporters vs. loyalists".

According to sources, within the BJP, there are prominent groups led by MLA Mahesh Landge, MLA Shankar Jagtap, MLC Amit Gorkhe, MLC Uma Khapre, and the BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad City President Shatrughan Kate. Each group had suggested names of their supporters.

One faction within the BJP suggested the names of senior loyalists, while several former corporators are also aspiring for the posts. As a result, the lack of consensus on who to grant the opportunity to led to the delay.

With over 200 applications received for the seven seats, the city BJP unit had left the final decision to the state leadership. Sources indicate that the state leadership has now approved seven names, which will be officially announced on Monday.

Revised Proposal Before the General Body Meeting

Out of the 10 co-opted corporator positions, the names of three individuals from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party appeared on the agenda for the March general body meeting. These included former corporator Rajendra Jagtap, former corporatress Seema Savale, and senior NCP leader Fazal Shaikh.

Since the proposal only included members from the NCP, the mayor had ordered the matter to be resubmitted. Accordingly, the administration has now placed the appointment of all 10 co-opted corporators before the assembly for approval.

‘BJP’s list will come from state leadership’

PCMC House Leader Prashant Shitole of the BJP said, "The party has reached a consensus on the seven names for the BJP’s co-opted corporators. The finalised list will arrive from the state leadership. Those names will be presented in the upcoming general body meeting on Monday."