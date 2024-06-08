Pune: Sustainable Development Is About Morality, Say Experts |

Pune International Centre (PIC) marked World Environment Day with the launch of its first self-published book, ‘Sustainable and Climate Resilient Development for India’, edited by eminent scientist Prof Amitav Mallik, Head of PIC’s research vertical Energy, Environment and Climate Change (EECC), and Trustee, PIC.

The book, featuring nine sustainability experts writing on the threat of climate change and the way forward, was launched by the authors, along with Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, event chairperson, and president, PIC; Dr Ajit Ranade, special guest, and vice-chancellor, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics; and Abhay Vaidya, director, PIC.

Tracing the history of World Environment Day to 1972, Prof Amitav Mallik said we knew back then that we were running into trouble with the climate. The problem is “real’ and we “are bringing our doom,” he warned. “Unfortunately, everybody is chasing GDP,” he said, and stressed on evolving a “green GDP”. Pointing to PIC EECC’s “India’s Youth Manifesto for a Climate Secure Future” brought out two years ago, he said it is the youth’s future that matters. “It is high time we gave climate action good thought.” He said awareness about climate change has increased but climate action is not happening and that without clean renewable energy, our survival is not possible.

Ranade said the messaging should be to “stop the theft”, as we are “stealing from the future generation”. “Sustainable development is about morality and the unborn generation,” he noted.

Referring to the 50-plus degree Celsius heat experienced in Delhi and elsewhere, Mashelkar said we are feeling the impact of climate change. Agreeing with Ranade’s views, he said we are “stealing from our children”. “We cannot have development with humans as bystanders. New development should balance economics, equity, ethics and environment,” he added.