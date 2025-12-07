Pune: Suspended Sub-Registrar Arrested By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police In Mahar Watan Land Deal Involving Parth Pawar’s Company | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a major update regarding the case registered at Bavdhan Police Station under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) against Amadea Enterprises LLP, Sub Registrar Ravindra Balkrushna Taru was detained by the police on Sunday evening. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar is a partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP. The company and Sub Registrar Taru were accused of the transaction of 40 acres of government-owned Mahar Watan Land in Pune’s Mundhwa area by cheating the government.

In this matter, a case was registered late at night on 6th November based on a complaint filed by Joint District Registrar Santosh Hingane at Bavdhan Police Station. Bavdhan Police had named Digvijay Amar Singh Patil, Sheetal Kishanchand Tejwani, and Ravindra Balkrushna Taru as the accused.

According to police reports, the allegation against the accused is that the accused conspired to register a sale deed for government-owned land without paying the mandatory stamp duty and cess worth Rs 5.89 Crore. After the offence was registered, Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru was suspended. He was accused of conspiring to register a sale deed for 40 acres of government-owned Mundhwa land on 20th May 2025 by illegally evading mandatory stamp duty and cess.

Police Arrests Taru

On Sunday evening, Ravindra Taru was arrested at his residence in Bhor Tehsil of Pune District by Bavdhan Police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad said, “Bavdhan Police have arrested suspended Sub Registrar Taru in the case registered at Bavdhan Police Station. Police will file for his custody in court shortly. Investigation is ongoing.”

In November, two accusations had erupted against Amadea Enterprises Limited, resulting in two cases being filed. The first was filed at Bavdhan Police Station in the matter involving the Mahar Watan Land Deal in Pune’s Mundhwa. The second case was registered at Khadak Police Station (under Pune City Police Commissionerate) the very next day regarding a separate land parcel in Bopodi.

Taru was named only in the case registered at Bavdhan Police Station. Meanwhile, Sheetal Tejwani and Digvijay Patil were both commonly named accused in both cases.

PC Police To Get Sheetal Tejwani’s Custody

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Pune Police had arrested the accused, Sheetal Tejwani, on Wednesday from her residence. She is currently undergoing investigation and interrogation and is in police custody. She is also the accused in the Bavdhan case, as she fraudulently secured the power of attorney from the original landowners and used her power to do the transaction.

DCP Vishal Gaikwad said, “Currently, Sheetal Tejwani is under arrest by Pune Police. We are going to file in court to get her custody as well. Both the accused will be interrogated by us. Further investigation is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, Digvijay Patil -- partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP and cousin of Parth Ajit Pawar -- has not been arrested. Sources said that the police have also not yet added any other names to the cases as the accused.