Pune: Suspended PMC Officials In Pashan Lake Fish Death Case Reinstated | Video Screengrab

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which recently carried out a major administrative reshuffle under Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, has now revoked the suspension of officials involved in the Pashan Lake fish death case.

The move comes weeks after thousands of fish were found dead in Pashan Lake due to polluted water, triggering widespread criticism and administrative action. Following a site visit, Commissioner Ram had observed discrepancies between the information presented by officials and the actual situation on the ground.

Acting on the issue, the PMC on April 10 suspended Executive Engineers Ajaykumar Wayse and Anilkumar Kadu, along with Divisional Health Inspector Vijay Bhoir and Health Inspector Vinayak Chopde. Departmental inquiries had also been ordered against all four officials, and the action created a stir within the civic administration.

Read Also Pune Court Sends Accused In Akshay Mhaske Firing Case To Police Custody Till May 27

In a separate case, Superintendent and acting Administrative Officer Yogita Jaibhay from the General Administration Department had also been suspended over alleged irregularities linked to appointment proposals.

The administration had claimed that recommendations under the Lad-Page Committee were forwarded for administrative approval without being placed before the designated committee, violating procedure. Additional Commissioner Prajit Nair had ordered her suspension and a departmental inquiry.

However, the PMC has now withdrawn the suspensions of all five officials and cancelled the departmental inquiries against them. Instead of disciplinary action, the officials have been reinstated and transferred to different departments.

While Jaibhay’s suspension has been revoked, she has been transferred from the General Administration Department to the Aundh-Baner Regional Office.

The earlier suspensions had sent a strong message within the PMC administration regarding accountability and negligence in civic work. Sources said efforts were being made from within administrative circles to secure relief for the suspended officials, following which the orders were reversed.