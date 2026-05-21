Pune Court Sends Accused In Akshay Mhaske Firing Case To Police Custody Till May 27 | file pic

Pune: A Pune court on Thursday remanded the accused arrested in the Akshay Mhaske firing case to police custody till May 27 as police intensified their investigation into the suspected gang rivalry attack that took place in broad daylight on Wednesday.

According to the case registered at Sahakar Nagar Police Station, the firing was allegedly carried out in a planned manner by members linked to the Andekar gang. Investigators suspect the attack was an act of revenge following the murder of gangster Vanraj Andekar.

What’s The Incident?

Police believe Akshay Mhaske was targeted because he is the brother of Akash Mhaske, who is an accused in the Vanraj Andekar murder case. Officials said the incident appears to be part of the ongoing gang rivalry in Pune.

Soon after the firing, Pune Police detained six persons, including a minor, in connection with the case. The arrested accused have been identified as Aftaf Sharif Syed from Bhagyoday Nagar in Kondhwa Khurd, Rishiprasad Mohan Ambat (21) from Nana Peth, Awez Ashpak Shaikh (26) from Ganesh Peth, Vedanta Srinivas Temgire (19) from Bhavani Peth and Aman Farooq Baghwale (21) from Bhavani Peth.

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Accused Members Of Andekar Gang?

Police officials claimed the accused are active members associated with the Andekar gang. However, during the court hearing, defence lawyers argued that the accused had no connection with the gang and alleged that they were falsely implicated in the case.

The prosecution sought police custody for further investigation, stating that the conspiracy behind the attack and the involvement of additional suspects need to be thoroughly probed. The court later remanded the accused to police custody till May 27.

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Investigators are also examining whether the latest firing incident is linked to previous murder cases, including the killings of Ayush Komkar and Ganesh Kale, which had already heightened tensions between rival gangs in Pune.

Meanwhile, injured victim Akshay Mhaske is undergoing treatment at a hospital, and doctors are closely monitoring his condition. Police have also increased surveillance on suspected members connected to the gang rivalry.