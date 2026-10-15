Pune: Sushma Andhare Alleges Mathadi Recruitment Irregularities, Seeks Fresh Exam | FPJ Photo

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Thursday alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination for Mathadi Inspector posts conducted through the Labour Commissionerate, questioning the unusually high number of successful candidates from a single examination centre in Nagpur. She demanded that the state government investigate the alleged discrepancies, cancel the examination and conduct it afresh.

Andhare said applications for the recruitment were submitted on June 11, while the examination was conducted on July 29 and 30 for 59 posts. A total of 23,574 candidates appeared for the examination, and the results have since been declared.

Andhare claimed that 24 candidates from the Nagpur examination centre figured among the successful candidates, while Pune accounted for 15 toppers. She questioned the concentration of successful candidates at the Nagpur centre, particularly when Pune is a major examination hub with a high number of successful candidates in other examinations.

“There are serious doubts about this examination. The candidates who secured top ranks in this recruitment reportedly scored lower marks in other examinations conducted in 2026. How can their marks vary so significantly across examinations?” she asked, alleging that the pattern warranted scrutiny.

She also questioned the examination syllabus, claiming that 24 questions were based on two laws. She demanded an explanation from Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar on whether the questions had influenced the results in favour of candidates from Nagpur.

Raising concerns over the declaration of results, Andhare said, “Results are generally published through TCS, but the October 6 results were allegedly released through a different website linked to a private individual.” She questioned the role of one Nidhi Chandorkar in publishing the results and demanded an inquiry into the technical process.

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She said, “The computer system, cursor movements and metadata must be examined to determine whether any malpractice took place.”

Referring to the ongoing controversy over examination irregularities, Andhare said repeated disruptions in the recruitment process had undermined candidates’ confidence. She also cited the 11-day protest at SM Joshi Bridge in Pune, highlighting the seriousness of students’ concerns.

Andhare urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to respond to the allegations and ensure that no candidate was treated unfairly.