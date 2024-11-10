Pune: Sushama Chordiya Honored with ‘CSR Professional of the Year 2024’ Award for Empowering Women and Driving Social Change |

Sushama Sanjay Chordiya, President of the Suryadatta Women Empowerment & Leadership Academy (SWELA) and Vice President of the Suryadatta Education Foundation, has been awarded the ‘CSR Professional of the Year 2024’ in recognition of her outstanding work in women empowerment and social entrepreneurship. Her initiatives, including conducting various training programs that lead to self-employment, operating food and clothing banks, promoting startup incubation, and other social causes, have brought transformative change and sustainable rehabilitation to society.

The award was presented during the 11th Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Summit and CSR Times Awards 2024, held in Goa. The summit was organized by CSR TIMES, a periodical on corporate social responsibility, in collaboration with the Goa CSR Authority. The Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, graced the event, with the award being conferred by Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Sh. Sadanand Shet Tanawade, and other dignitaries.

In her acceptance speech, Sushama Chordiya credited the award to the collaborative efforts of the entire Suryadatta Education Foundation team, including Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder President and Chairman of the foundation, as well as the staff, students, and stakeholders.

The summit’s theme, "Empowering States through Sustainable Development," aligned with Goa's role as a leader in CSR, with CSR initiatives being a key driver of growth. The event was also attended by various business leaders, CSR professionals, and award recipients from across India, including Sh. Subhash Uttam Phal Desai, Hon'ble Minister of Social Welfare, Goa, and Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, former Director General and CEO of the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.