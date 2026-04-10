Pune: Suryadatta Students Urge PM Modi To Lead Global Peace Initiative | Sourced

Pune: Over 300 students from Suryadatta National School have collectively appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a proactive role in promoting global peace and resolving ongoing international conflicts.

At the start of the new academic year, the students stepped beyond conventional learning to address rising global tensions. Demonstrating a strong sense of social responsibility, they submitted a joint memorandum urging India to act as a neutral and credible mediator on the global stage. The appeal calls for fostering dialogue, coordination, and peaceful coexistence among nations.

Drawing inspiration from India’s philosophical heritage, the students referenced the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and Gautam Buddha, emphasising the principles of non-violence and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). They highlighted that the human cost of war extends far beyond borders, disproportionately affecting innocent civilians, especially children.

As part of their initiative, the students proposed a seven-point framework to advance global peace. Key suggestions include conducting a transparent and voluntary “global peace vote” involving nearly 200 countries through international platforms such as the United Nations and NATO; India assuming a leadership role as a neutral mediator; immediate and unconditional ceasefires in conflict zones; structured troop withdrawals under international norms; a strict global ban on nuclear weapons; and redirecting war resources towards education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

They also stressed prioritising the protection of human life and essential infrastructure in conflict-affected regions.

Praising the students’ efforts, Prof Sanjay B Chordiya, Founder-President of Suryadatta Education Foundation, said that education must go beyond intellectual growth to nurture sensitivity, critical thinking, values, and courage. “The students’ vision presents a hopeful and constructive direction for global peace. Such initiatives reflect their commitment to unity, responsible leadership, and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

Echoing a message of harmony, the students expressed hope that “love should triumph over hatred” and that dialogue should replace conflict, with India playing a leading role in this global effort.

The initiative was conceptualised under the guidance of Prof Chordiya, with support from Sushma Chordiya, Snehal Navalakha, and the school’s principal, along with teaching and non-teaching staff.