Pune: Suryadatta National School Marks Kargil Vijay Diwas With Patriotic Week

Former Indian Navy Officer Sudhir Chouhan addressing students on the importance of patriotism, discipline, courage, and selfless service to the nation during Kargil Vijay Diwas Week at Suryadatta National School | Sourced

Pune: Under the inspiration of Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Founder President of Suryadatta Education Foundation, the guidance of Vice President Sushama S Chordiya, and the support of AVP Snehal Navalakha, Suryadatta National School, Bavdhan, celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas Week with great enthusiasm through a series of patriotic activities dedicated to courage, sacrifice, and national pride. The initiative aimed to instill patriotism, discipline, responsibility, and respect for the Indian Armed Forces among students while paying tribute to the unparalleled bravery of the country's soldiers.

Throughout the week, several patriotic activities were organised to express gratitude towards the valiant soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces for their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the nation. A special morning assembly and an inspirational interactive session were the highlights of the celebrations.

The chief guest for the occasion was Sudhir Chouhan, Former Store Petty Officer (SPO) of the Indian Navy, who rendered distinguished service to the nation for over fifteen years.

The programme commenced with the Principal, Head Boy, and Head Girl welcoming the chief guest by presenting him with a sapling as a symbol of environmental conservation. The gathering then observed a two-minute silence in memory of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil War.

Students presented informative speeches highlighting the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the heroic achievements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil War, and the supreme sacrifice of the nation's martyrs.

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Addressing the students, Sudhir Chouhan shared his experiences from his naval career and inspired them to embrace the values of patriotism, discipline, courage, dedication, and selfless service to the nation. In recognition of his invaluable contribution to the country, he was felicitated by the school. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, the National Anthem, and an interactive session where students engaged with the chief guest and participated in a group photograph.

As part of Kargil Vijay Diwas Week, various inter-house competitions were also organised to encourage patriotism and creativity among students. Colouring competitions were conducted for Classes I and II; drawing and essay-writing competitions for Classes III to V and VI to VIII; and drawing and letter-writing competitions for Classes IX and X.

During the letter-writing competition, students penned heartfelt letters expressing gratitude, admiration, and respect for the brave soldiers of Kargil. The competitions witnessed enthusiastic participation, with students effectively expressing their respect for the Indian Armed Forces, national unity, courage, duty, and the spirit of selfless service through their artwork, essays, and letters.

Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya stated that Suryadatta has always emphasised value-based education, patriotism, and social responsibility among students. Snehal Navalakha remarked that such initiatives help students understand the sacrifices made by the nation's soldiers and strengthen their sense of pride, responsibility, and gratitude towards the country.

With the message, "Salute to the Brave... A Tribute to Valour!", Suryadatta National School paid heartfelt homage to the unmatched courage, sacrifice, and dedicated service of India's armed forces.

The week-long celebrations further strengthened the spirit of patriotism among students and reinforced Suryadatta National School's commitment to nurturing responsible, value-driven, and nation-loving citizens.