Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Records 1,781 Potholes In 2 Months As Monsoon Batters Roads; 628 Still Await Repairs | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Heavy rainfall over the past two months has left roads across Pimpri-Chinchwad riddled with potholes, with the civic body recording 1,781 potholes across the city in June and July.

According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 1,153 potholes have been repaired so far, while 628 are still awaiting repairs. The civic body said around 65% of the identified potholes have been filled.

The damaged roads have slowed traffic and increased the risk of accidents. Two-wheeler riders have been the worst affected as loose gravel around potholes has caused several vehicles to skid. Waterlogging has also made many potholes difficult to spot, forcing motorists to drive cautiously.

Several footpaths have also been damaged. In some areas, paving blocks have come loose, making it difficult and unsafe for pedestrians to walk.

PCMC maintains a road network of about 2,073 km, including asphalt, cement concrete and other roads. To repair the potholes, the civic body has used different materials depending on the location and weather conditions.

Of the repaired potholes, 426 were filled using asphalt and cold mix, 158 with bituminous macadam (BBM), 461 with gravel, 13 with paving blocks and 95 with cement concrete.

Accidents & Injuries…

Meanwhile, a schoolboy was injured after falling into a pothole while riding his bicycle near Rasrang Chowk in Ajmera Colony. A large pothole filled with rainwater had formed on the road, according to the report.

PCMC Chief Engineer Pramod Ombhase said continuous rainfall has delayed repair work. He said potholes are being repaired as a priority whenever there is a break in the rain.

Since asphalt plants remain closed during the monsoon, the civic body is using cement, cold mix, gravel and paving blocks instead of hot asphalt. He added that a notice has also been issued to a contractor over potholes that developed after pipeline work.

How Is Rain Connected To Worsening Roads?

Experts say that rain does not directly create potholes but exposes weaknesses in road construction and maintenance. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, heavy monsoon rainfall, ageing roads and high traffic volumes accelerate road damage. Tiny cracks in asphalt allow rainwater to seep into the lower layers, weakening the pavement.

As vehicles, particularly heavy trucks and buses, repeatedly pass over these sections, the road surface breaks apart. Poor drainage further worsens the problem by allowing water to stagnate on roads for long periods. Frequent excavation for water, sewer, gas, electricity, and telecom works also leaves vulnerable patches if roads are not properly restored.

Inadequate construction quality, including poor asphalt mix or insufficient compaction, makes roads more susceptible to moisture damage. Delayed maintenance allows minor cracks to expand into major potholes during the monsoon. Rapid urban growth, heavy commercial traffic and continuous rainfall make the problem more pronounced in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where rain acts as the trigger, while poor drainage, construction flaws and maintenance gaps remain the underlying causes.