Pune: RTA Approves Autorickshaw Fare Hike from September 1 | Representational Image

Pune: Commuters travelling by autorickshaw in Pune district will have to pay higher fares from September 1 after the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) approved a fare revision.

Under the new fare structure, the minimum fare for the first 1.5 kilometres has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30. The charge for every additional kilometre has also been revised from Rs 17 to Rs 20. The decision was taken during a meeting of the RTA, which the district collector heads.

The fare revision comes after repeated requests from autorickshaw unions, which said that rising operational costs have made it difficult for drivers to continue with the existing fare structure. They pointed out that vehicle maintenance and fuel expenses have increased over the past few years. The unions also noted that CNG prices have increased since the last fare revision in August 2022, making the hike necessary.

The revised rates are expected to be implemented from September 1. Passengers have urged the authorities to ensure that autorickshaw meters are recalibrated before the new fares come into effect. They have also requested that ride-hailing platforms update their fare calculations so that commuters are charged correctly.

While the fare increase has been welcomed by autorickshaw drivers, many commuters have expressed concern over the issue of overcharging by some drivers. They believe that along with revising the fares, the authorities should also take steps to ensure that passengers are charged only according to the approved meter rates.