Pune: Suryadatta National School Earns Prestigious AAA+ Rating In Careers360's 'India's Best Schools 2026' |

Pune: Suryadatta National School, Bavdhan, has been awarded the prestigious AAA+ rating in the Day School category of Careers360's 'India's Best Schools 2026' rankings. The recognition acknowledges the school's strong academic performance, modern infrastructure, technology-driven learning, and continued commitment to the holistic development of students.

Careers360, a leading education platform, evaluates schools across the country based on several parameters, including academic quality, faculty strength, infrastructure, learning outcomes, technology integration, and initiatives that promote students' overall growth. The rankings for the 2025-26 academic year also assessed co-curricular opportunities and future-ready learning practices.

Suryadatta National School has consistently focused on creating a modern learning environment that combines academic excellence with skill-based education. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), the school has introduced AI-enabled learning, robotics, coding, STEM education, and digital literacy programmes to equip students with future-ready skills.

The school also places strong emphasis on experiential and student-centred learning. Through project-based activities, practical sessions, and interactive teaching methods, students are encouraged to develop critical thinking, creativity, confidence, and problem-solving abilities beyond the traditional classroom.

Environmental awareness and sustainable living form another important aspect of the school's curriculum. Various initiatives are conducted throughout the year to educate students about environmental conservation, responsible resource management, and green skills, helping them become socially responsible citizens.

Expressing his happiness over the achievement, Prof. Dr Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder President and Chairman of the Suryadatta Group, said the AAA+ rating reflects the dedication of the school's teachers, the trust of parents, and the hard work of its students.

"In line with the vision of the National Education Policy, we are continuously strengthening technology-enabled education, innovation, skill development, and value-based learning. This recognition motivates us to continue setting higher benchmarks in academic excellence and holistic education," he said.

The management described the recognition as a collective achievement of the entire Suryadatta family. Prof. Dr Sanjay B. Chordiya and Sushama Chordiya, Vice President of the Suryadatta Group, thanked the teaching and non-teaching staff, parents, students, stakeholders, and well-wishers for their continued support and contribution. They expressed confidence that the school would continue to achieve new milestones while providing quality, value-based education for future generations.