Pune: Suryadatta Institute Of Management & Mass Communication Granted Autonomous Status By UGC | Sourced

Pune: Suryadatta Institute of Management & Mass Communication (SIMMC), affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), has been granted Autonomous Status by the University Grants Commission (UGC), marking a significant milestone in its academic journey.

SIMMC offers MBA, MCA, BBA, and BCA programmes and has been accredited with an ‘A’ Grade by NAAC, besides holding AICTE approval. The institute said the autonomy will provide greater flexibility in curriculum design, assessment methods, industry-oriented courses, research, and innovative academic initiatives.

The institute plans to introduce contemporary electives aligned with emerging industry trends, including Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI, digital advertising, influencer marketing, e-commerce, data analytics, sustainable business, leadership development, and digital business management.

The autonomy will also strengthen SIMMC’s focus on experiential learning through live projects, internships, industry collaborations, and international academic partnerships. The institute said it will further promote research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and startup initiatives.

Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Founder President, Suryadatta Education Foundation, said the recognition would enable the institute to provide more innovative, skill-oriented, and future-focused education.

“Our vision is not merely to create degree holders, but to develop job-ready, future-ready, and global-ready professionals and responsible citizens,” he said.