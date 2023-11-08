Pune: Suryadatta Group Of Institutes Introduces 'School Of Future' Education System For Holistic Development |

The Suryadatta Group of Institutes is set to introduce the 'School of Future' education system, aimed at providing students with a holistic education that aligns with global standards while honouring Indian values, cultural traditions, and philosophy. Siddhant Chordiya, Chief Development Officer of Suryadatta Group of Institutes, announced the establishment of the Suryadatta Global School of Future (SGSF) during a recent press conference.

Key figures present at the announcement included Founder President Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Vice President and Secretary Sushma Chordiya, Associate Vice President Snehal Navlakha, Chief Executive Officer Akshit Kushal, and Director Prashant Pitalia. Siddhant Chordiya had recently undertaken a study tour to Finland, where he engaged with the Finnish Minister of Education to explore the implementation of this educational approach.

Siddhant Chordiya explained, "The School of Future will be introduced at the school level initially and gradually extended to higher education. It is inspired by the Finnish education system, emphasising innovative teaching methods, curriculum development, teacher training, technology integration, and hands-on experiences. This student-centered approach promotes experiential learning, enabling students to enjoy the learning process rather than focusing solely on test scores. The system avoids standardised testing, encouraging cooperation and student-teacher interaction over competition."

Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya emphasised the global shift towards experiential and hands-on learning in education, stating, "Traditional teaching methods are becoming less effective, with a growing preference for innovative, strategic, skill-based approaches. The focus is on summative assessment, connecting academic subjects to real-life situations. At the School of the Future, students are placed at the center of the learning process, with a curriculum that guides teachers to design subject-specific curriculum frameworks. Learning takes precedence over testing, ensuring equal opportunities for all students."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)