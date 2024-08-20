Pune: Sunita Kejriwal Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Sharad Pawar; Read Details Here |

Amid speculations of a possible alliance with the NCP (SCP) in the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, met Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) supremo Sharad Pawar at his Pune office late Sunday evening.

However, NCP (SCP)'s Pune president Prashant Jagtap dismissed these speculations, clarifying that the meeting was merely a courtesy visit and not politically motivated.

"Sunita Kejriwal was in Pune for personal work and paid a visit to Pawar Saheb's office. There was no political discussion between them. It was a personal meeting," Jagtap told ANI.

Here's what Pune AAP says

Contrary to Jagtap's statement, Aam Aadmi Party's Maharashtra spokesman Mukund Kirdat claimed that Sunita Kejriwal sought Pawar's support for her husband's release.

"As per my information, during the meeting, Sunita Kejriwal likely sought support to plan a nationwide protest by the INDIA bloc in support of Arvind Kejriwal before his bail hearing later this month. Beyond this, I am unsure whether they discussed the Haryana and Maharashtra elections. She directly went to the office and then returned to Delhi," Kirdat said.

The assembly election in Haryana is scheduled for October 1, according to the Election Commission of India, while the election schedule for Maharashtra is yet to be announced.

Earlier this month, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Sunita Kejriwal at the Delhi CM's residence during his three-day visit to the national capital. Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his son and party MLA Aaditya Thackeray and party leader Sanjay Raut during the visit. AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha were also present.