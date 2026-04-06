Pune: Sunetra Pawar Reaches Out To Mallikarjun Kharge, Pushes For Unopposed Baramati Bypoll | Sourced

Baramati: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday said she is making efforts to ensure the Baramati Assembly by-election is held unopposed, calling it the “toughest election” of her life.

Speaking after filing her nomination papers, Sunetra Pawar said she, along with senior NCP leader Praful Patel, is trying to reach out to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge.

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“We are trying to contact him and request that this election be made unopposed,” she said.

Her remarks come amid ongoing political efforts by the ruling Mahayuti alliance to avoid a contest in Baramati following the death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar earlier this year.

However, the possibility of an uncontested election has already diminished after the Congress fielded Akash More as its candidate, turning the bypoll into a direct contest.

‘Toughest Election Of My Life’

Describing the emotional weight of the election, Sunetra Pawar said it is a difficult moment for her and her family. “This is the toughest election of my life. Such a time should not come to anyone,” she said.

She added that the election goes beyond personal politics. “This election is not mine alone. It belongs to the people of Baramati,” she said, appealing for support.

Mahayuti Pushes For Unopposed Elections

The bypoll was necessitated after Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash on January 28, which has shaped the campaign narrative around emotion and legacy. Several leaders from the alliance have been urging other parties not to contest as a mark of respect.

Despite these appeals, the election is now set to witness a political fight, with voting scheduled for April 23 and counting on May 4.