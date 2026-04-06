Pune: Congress Fields Akash More Against Sunetra Pawar In Baramati Bypoll Amidst Mahayuti’s Push For Unopposed Elections | Video Screengrab

Pune: The Indian National Congress on Sunday announced Akash More as its candidate for the Baramati Assembly by-election, setting up a direct contest with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

The bypoll, scheduled for 23rd April, was necessitated after the death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year. The Congress decision comes despite efforts by several parties to keep the election unopposed.

The Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had earlier decided not to contest and extended their support to Sunetra Pawar. However, Congress chose to enter the race, turning the by-election into a political contest.

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Who Is Akash More?

Akash More is a lawyer and a Congress office-bearer. He comes from the Dhangar community, which is considered an important voting group in Baramati.

Political observers believe the party is trying to consolidate support from this community through his candidature.

Contested Against Ajit Pawar...

More is not new to electoral politics. He had earlier contested the Baramati Assembly election in 2014 on a Congress ticket. In that election, Ajit Pawar won by a huge margin. More secured a small number of votes compared to other candidates in the fray.

His father, Vijay More, is a former Member of the Legislative Council, and the family has a political background. Akash More has remained active in party work over the years.

Is Sunetra Pawar’s Seat In Danger?

The upcoming by-election is being closely watched due to the emotional and political backdrop. There is a strong sympathy wave for Sunetra Pawar following Ajit Pawar’s sudden demise. She is also backed by key allies, which strengthens her position in the contest.

While independent candidates have also filed nominations, the main fight is expected to be between Sunetra Pawar and Akash More. The results will be declared on 4th May.

Read Also Congress Fields Akash More Against Sunetra Pawar In Baramati, Ending Hopes Of Uncontested Election

Mahayuti Pushes For Unopposed Elections

Senior Mahayuti leaders, including deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and revenue minister Chandrakshekhar Bawankule, were present while Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination on Monday. Every single one of them pushed for unopposed elections.

Eknath Shinde noted, "It is our tradition in Maharashtra that if a leader passes away, the following election is held without opposition. I urge other parties to carry this practice forward. Condolences are easy to give, but grief is hard to swallow. We are here not just as political allies but as a family standing behind Sunetra Tai."

Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “If the Congress party contests this election, Maharashtra will not forgive you. You will face a defeat in Baramati so massive that it is the likes of which you have never experienced before. Out of respect for that long association Congress shared with Ajit Pawar, Congress should show a 'big heart' and let this election be unopposed. Sunetra Tai was once Dada’s shadow, and today she is the Mauli (mother figure) of Baramati."

Sunil Tatkare said, “To offer a heartfelt tribute to Ajit Dada means electing Sunetra Pawar to the Legislative Assembly." This is our humble request to all political parties. If an election is forced upon us, I resolve that Sunetra Vahini must be elected with a record-breaking margin -- higher than any candidate in the history of assembly elections in this country. Sunetra Vahini, you just filed your nomination today and came directly to the final campaign rally. We will maintain the tradition that Dada started."