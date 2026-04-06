 Baramati Bypoll: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Seeks Blessings From Ajit Pawar's Mother In Katewadi Ahead Of Filing Nomination - WATCH
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Baramati Bypoll: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Seeks Blessings From Ajit Pawar's Mother In Katewadi Ahead Of Filing Nomination - WATCH

Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar visited Katewadi with her son Parth Pawar to seek blessings ahead of filing her nomination for the Baramati bypoll. The election was necessitated after Ajit Pawar’s demise. Though Mahayuti sought an unopposed poll, Congress fielded Akash More, turning the contest competitive. Voting is set for April 23.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, April 06, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
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Pune: Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, on Monday visited Katewadi along with her son Parth Pawar to seek blessings from Ajit Pawar's mother, Asha Tai, ahead of filing her nomination for the Baramati Assembly seat.

Apart from this, the Deputy CM along with her sons also visited the Hanuman Temple in Kanheri to seek blessings and also watered a tree planted in memory of Ajit Pawar and paid their respects.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, which left the Baramati seat vacant. The Election Commission of India has scheduled polling for April 23 and the results will be declared on May 4.

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Efforts were made by the ruling Mahayuti alliance to ensure that the upcoming by-election in the Baramati Assembly constituency is held unopposed, however, on April 5, Congress officially announced Akash More as its candidate. With this move, attempts to make the election uncontested failed.

Baramati, considered a stronghold of the Pawar family, was expected to witness an uncontested by-election. Ajit Pawar was an eight-time MLA from Baramati. In the 2019 Assembly election, he had won the seat by a huge margin of 1.65 lakh votes, while in 2024, he retained the seat by a difference of more than 1 lakh votes, defeating his brother’s son Yugendra Pawar.

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