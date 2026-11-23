Pune: Stone Pelted At PMC JCB During Handewadi Anti-Encroachment Drive, Staff Hit |WATCH VIDEO |

Pune: Tension prevailed along the Sayyadnagar-Ganga Village stretch of Handewadi Road after unidentified persons pelted stones at a JCB machine deployed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) during its ongoing anti-encroachment drive on Monday.

A stone smashed through the windscreen of the JCB deployed to demolish an illegal structure in the area and struck a civic staff member, prompting the encroachment department to approach the police.

The incident occurred on the sixth consecutive day of the PMC's citywide crackdown on illegal encroachments.

The civic team's operation in the Handewadi area was underway when some people allegedly attempted to obstruct it by pelting stones at the machinery and staff. The incident created tension in the area and briefly disrupted the ongoing demolition drive.

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Somnath Bankar, Chief of the PMC Encroachment Department, confirmed that civic staff had faced resistance while carrying out the demolition.

Bankar said, "Some groups pelted stones at our encroachment JCB, and a stone hit our staff member. In this regard, we have filed a complaint at the concerned police station."

He also warned that the civic body would take strict action against anyone attempting to obstruct its anti-encroachment operations.

"If anyone creates an obstruction in the drive in this manner, strict action will be taken against them. That is 100% certain," he said.

Anti-Encroachment Drive to Continue

Despite the incident, the PMC maintained that its anti-encroachment campaign would continue across the city.

Bankar said the department had videographed all the operations undertaken so far and that the recordings were available for reference. However, he declined to disclose the exact extent of encroachments removed during the six-day drive.

Bankar said, "Citizens of Pune are very satisfied with this action, and we will continue to carry out such drives consistently."