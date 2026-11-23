Pune: PMC Fails To Explain 47 Nullah Diversions, Raising Questions Over Development Approvals |

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has permitted the diversion of 47 nullahs over the past several years but has failed to explain why these natural drainage channels were allowed to be diverted, raising questions about whether the approvals served the public interest or facilitated private real estate development.

The issue came under scrutiny during the civic general body meeting on Friday, when senior Congress corporator Arvind Shinde questioned the civic administration's decisions and sought accountability over permissions granted for altering the city's natural drainage network.

Shinde sought details on how many nullahs were diverted over the past four to five years, the reasons behind each approval, and how many of these permissions were linked to construction and development proposals.

However, the civic administration initially failed to provide even the basic figures. Although officials subsequently confirmed that 47 diversions had been permitted, they could not furnish the reasons or case-wise details justifying the clearances.

Officials Cite Development Control Regulations

The lack of information also came to the fore when PMC City Engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar was questioned about the regulatory framework governing such permissions. Pawaskar maintained that nullah diversions were permitted under the provisions of the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), provided the prescribed conditions were met.

Pawaskar said, "Nullah diversions are permitted as per the norms and provisions of the UDCPR. The rules allow such diversions while maintaining the same inlet and outlet levels and ensuring that the alignment is not altered in a manner that affects the natural flow of water."

He added that provisions permitting nullah diversions had existed in development control regulations since 1987.

However, the explanation did not address Shinde's demand for details of individual permissions or establish whether the diversions had affected the city's natural drainage system.

The issue assumes significance amid recurring concerns over urban flooding and the capacity of natural water channels to carry stormwater during heavy rainfall.

Details of Regulatory Amendments Sought

Shinde also questioned the changes proposed by the PMC to the UDCPR between 2022 and 2026, as well as amendments introduced by the state government without consulting the civic body.

Pawaskar said records relating to objections over amenity spaces were available, but officials could not immediately furnish details of other amendments. He assured the general body that the information would be submitted by Monday.

Development Concessions Under Scrutiny

Another contentious issue concerned the provision allowing plots situated on 6-metre-wide roads to avail themselves of Floor Space Index (FSI) and Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) benefits based on the availability of a nearby 9-metre-wide road.

Despite being questioned about the extent of its implementation, civic officials could provide only a preliminary estimate of around 100 such cases across Pune, without furnishing verified figures.

The proceedings also exposed gaps in the civic administration's preparedness to answer questions on development permissions, regulatory changes and their implications for public safety.

Shinde questioned whether the civic administration exercised adequate scrutiny while granting building permissions and extending development concessions across the city.