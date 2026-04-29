Pune: Stolen PMPML Bus Incident Triggers Strict Safety Rules, Driver Training For Private Contractors | Sourced

Pune: After a serious security breach in the city’s bus service, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has issued a strict new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for private bus contractors to improve safety and control.

The move comes after a 20-year-old youth from Uttarakhand stole a PMPML bus on Saturday afternoon and drove it through busy city roads. The incident took place at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building terminus. The driver of a Wagholi–PMC route bus had left the ignition key inside the vehicle after being assigned another duty. The youth used the chance to start the bus and drove it along Jangli Maharaj Road. He was later stopped by police near Gokhale Memorial Square, where a public event was underway. He was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.

Calling the incident extremely serious and a threat to public safety, PMPML has now laid down detailed rules covering vehicle security, driver conduct, supervision, and monitoring.

Under the new SOP, no bus can be left unattended under any situation. Drivers must switch off the engine, remove and safely keep the key, lock the steering, and close all doors before leaving. Parking in isolated or unauthorised places is strictly not allowed.

Clear instructions have also been given on driver behaviour. Drivers must not leave buses unattended while on duty. A proper handover system during shift changes has been made compulsory, as the lack of it led to this incident. Drivers must carry a valid driving licence, badge, and identity card at all times. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicant is banned, and strict action will be taken against rash or careless driving.

PMPML has also directed that all drivers and conductors hired by private contractors must be registered with the organisation along with required documents. Contractors are not allowed to hire anyone who has earlier been removed by PMPML for misconduct or rule violations.

To strengthen supervision, each operator must maintain a duty roster and appoint a nodal officer. Monitoring at depot and route levels has been made compulsory. GPS systems in all buses must remain fully functional and be continuously tracked, with regular maintenance to avoid breakdowns.

All onboard safety systems, including GPS tracking, CCTV cameras as per agreement, fire extinguishers, and emergency exits, must be in working condition at all times. Any fault must be fixed immediately.

The SOP also makes incident reporting strict. Any theft, unauthorised use, accident, or breakdown must be reported to the PMPML control room without delay, followed by a written report within 24 hours.

Buses must be parked only at authorised depots or approved locations. Overnight parking at unauthorised places is not allowed. If any problem occurs due to such parking, full responsibility will lie with the contractor.

PMPML has warned that any violation of these rules will lead to financial penalties. In serious cases, contracts can be cancelled and operators can be blacklisted. Repeated violations will be treated as breach of contract, and liability for any accident due to negligence will rest with the operator.

On the training front, monthly safety training for drivers has been made compulsory. Records must be maintained and shown when asked. PMPML will also carry out surprise inspections and take strict action against violations.

All private bus contractors have been given seven days to submit a compliance report confirming that they are following the new rules.

Driver training will begin next week at the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR). Each batch will have around 50 drivers and the training will last two days. Private contractor drivers will be trained first, followed by PMPML staff, and the process will continue regularly.