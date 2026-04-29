IN PICTURES: Amid Rising Summer Heat In Pune, Children Enjoy Playing And Swimming In Canal

Amid Rising Summer Heat In Pune, Children Enjoy Playing And Swimming In Canal | Sourced

Pune: With temperatures rising sharply this summer, children and youngsters were seen enjoying themselves in a canal at Janta Vasahat, finding relief from the heat during their vacation.

As the city continues to face intense heat, many children have turned to the canal to cool off and spend their free time. Several boys were seen diving into the water, swimming, and laughing as they played together under the hot sun.

Some stood along the edge waiting for their turn to jump, while others were already in the water, enjoying the moment. For many, this has become a simple and easy way to escape the heat and make the most of their summer holidays.

Locals said that, with limited recreational options, such scenes are common at this time of year. The canal offers a quick break from the heat and a space for children to gather and have fun.

While the activity brings joy and relief, it also comes with some risk, as the water body is not officially meant for swimming. Still, for these children, it remains a popular way to beat the rising temperatures.