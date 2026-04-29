Pune Shocker: BJP Worker Gunned Down In Dehu Road An Year After Brother’s Murder

Pune: BJP Worker Shot Dead In Dehu Road Whose Brother Was Killed Last Year; Tension Grips Area | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Dehu Road on Wednesday night, triggering tension in the area and prompting a major police response.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The victim has been identified as Ramesh Reddy. Police said the attack took place at Savana Chowk, where the assailants fired multiple rounds at him. One bullet hit his head, causing him to collapse on the spot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead before treatment could begin.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police received information about the shooting soon after the incident. Teams were immediately deployed, and the area was cordoned off. A search operation was launched to track down those involved.

The killing led to anger among relatives and supporters. Some people attempted to stage a road blockade on the old Mumbai–Pune highway. However, Pimpri-Chinchwad police intervened quickly and brought the situation under control. As tensions rose, several shops in the Dehu Road market remained shut.

The body was later sent to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad for post-mortem examination. A formal panchnama of the crime scene has also been completed.

Two Detained…

Police have so far detained two suspects in connection with the case. One was arrested from Gahunje in Maval tehsil, while the other was picked up from Thomas Colony in Dehu Road. Officials said efforts are ongoing to trace the main accused and establish the exact motive behind the murder.

Heavy police deployment continues in the area as a precaution. Investigators are examining whether the killing was linked to political rivalry or a personal dispute.

Brother Was Shot Dead Last Year…

In February 2025, a violent clash in Ambedkar Nagar, Dehu Road, led to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Vikram Gurav Swami Reddy, brother of Ramesh Reddy. The incident occurred during a family celebration when the accused Shabbir Shaikh and Faizal Shaikh allegedly attacked a man named Nandkishore Yadav.

As Vikram intervened to stop the assault, he was shot in the chest. He was rushed to a private hospital and later to YCM Hospital, where he died during treatment around 1:30 AM. A case was registered at Dehu Road Police Station.