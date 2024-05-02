Pune: State Excise Department Cracks Down on Illicit Liquor Trade Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections | Representative Picture

Amid heightened scrutiny ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the State Excise Department is enforcing strict control over the production, transportation, and sale of illicit liquor in Pune and neighbouring areas.

In a recent crackdown by the Pune Division of the State Excise Department, a case has been filed against a hotel owner operating in Kothrud for allegedly serving alcohol to customers on the premises on April 27.

The raid by the Excise Department, C Division, took place at Khind Dhaba, uncovering illicit alcohol consumption arrangements facilitated by the dhaba owner, Yogesh Suresh Mathavde.

Action against Dhaba owner

According to the police, Mathavde was found to be providing patrons with the means to consume alcohol, leading to charges against him and four customers.

Following swift action, a complaint was lodged at the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court in Shivajinagar. Accordingly, the court imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the dhaba owner, along with fines of ₹2,000 each on the four individuals caught consuming alcohol. Additionally, failure to pay the fines could result in a two-month imprisonment.

The joint operation was spearheaded by officials from the C Division of the State Excise Department, including inspectors Pratap Bodekar and Kiran Patil, along with Assistant Inspector Sandip Lohakare, Lady Constable Ujjwala Bhadbhad, Constable Sharad Bhor, Gopal Kande, and driver Sachin Indalkar. Excise Department Inspector Sandeep S Kadam has warned of severe consequences for those found violating the law.

Similarly, in another case, the State Excise F Division, Pimpri Chinchwad, has taken action against the illegal sale and transport of illegal liquor from the villages of the Pune Division.

Action by F division

The F Division of the excise department has registered a total of 45 cases, in which 43 accused have been arrested and 6 accused are under investigation.

Among them, country-made liquor (2942 liters), illicit liquor (117.90 liters), Foreign Liquor (69.75 liters), beer (58.90 liters), and toddy (798 liters) have been seized.

In the month of April, 3 vehicles (a scooty, Santro car, and Tata ACE) totaling ₹11,09,310 have been seized under the Maharashtra Liquor Prohibition Act, 1949, in a sequence of raids on April 10, 20, and 27.