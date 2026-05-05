Pune Staring At Double Water Demand By 2052: Will The City Be Able To Cope? | Representational Pic

The rising temperature in Pune is raising an alarm as the gap between the city’s water demand and supply is widening at a rapid pace, raising serious concerns about how Pune will sustain itself in the coming decades.

As per the data provided by the irrigation department, by 2052, Pune's population is projected to reach nearly 1.25 crore. To support this, the city will need an estimated 33.42 TMC of water annually. Yet, the officially sanctioned quota today is only 14.61 TMC, less than half of the future requirement. Despite drawing around 21.11 TMC of water, large parts of the city still struggle with inconsistent and inadequate supply.

The backbone of Pune's water system remains the Khadakwasla dam network, comprising Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar. Together, these reservoirs hold a total storage capacity of 29.15 TMC. Varasgaon, the largest among them, accounts for 12.81 TMC, followed by Panshet at 10.64 TMC, Temghar at 3.71 TMC and Khadakwasla at 1.96 TMC. However, experts caution that these existing sources are already under stress and cannot meet the city's future needs.

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The warning signs are already visible. Pune's current water demand stands at approximately 24 TMC and is expected to rise to 26 TMC by 2027. With the population steadily climbing, the deficit is set to grow sharper year by year. The municipal corporation's allocation for 2031 -- 14.61 TMC, including supplies from Bhama Askhed and Pawana, appears increasingly insufficient against this backdrop.

In an attempt to avert the crisis, the civic body has proposed sourcing an additional 5 TMC of water from Mulshi Dam and has sought an enhanced quota of 13.26 TMC from the state government to meet the city's needs over the next 15 years. However, officials and experts alike agree that simply increasing supply will not be enough.

The future of Pune's water security lies in rethinking how the city uses and manages water. Large-scale wastewater treatment and mandatory recycling for industrial and agricultural use are emerging as critical steps. At the same time, there is a growing push to revive and utilise local water bodies, including lakes and smaller reservoirs, to reduce dependence on distant sources.

Meanwhile, The Free Press Journal reached out to Nandkumar Jagtap, Head of the PMC Water Department, for a response, but he chose not to comment.