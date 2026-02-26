Pune: Staff Shortage Hits Yerawada Mental Hospital; Only Three Psychiatrists For Over 1,000 Patients | Facebook

India’s largest hospital for psychiatric treatment, the government-run Regional Mental Hospital (RMH) at Yerawada, Pune, is facing an acute staff shortage, which is affecting patients with serious mental illness.



Speaking to The Free Press Journal, an official stated that there are 13 vacancies for Class-1 officers, out of which seven vacancies are filled, including one physician, one paediatrician, one surgeon, and three psychiatrists, while one officer is absconding. The hospital requires 15 more psychiatrists to be able to provide services to peripheral areas as well.



According to Dr Srinivas Kolod, medical superintendent of the hospital, “RMH, which houses at least 1,000–1,500 patients, has only three psychiatrists on duty, and around 15 vacancies exist. The hospital is facing a staff crunch; however, medical facilities are not compromised. If we get the required number of psychiatrists, we would be able to provide services in peripheral areas, too. We also need at least 130 Class-3 and Class-4 workers and 10 cooks.”





“We have filled seven vacancies, which has already lowered our burden. With more hiring of staff, the services would become better, which will ensure early diagnosis, timely treatment, and proper rehabilitation,” added Kolod.



Class-3 and Class-4 employees are required to clean patients, work as caretakers, help doctors in physiotherapy, and assist in providing therapy and rehabilitation of patients, such as helping them talk and communicate.



“All patients deserve to be properly assessed, screened, diagnosed, treated, and counselled. However, it is simply not possible for just three psychiatrists to manage all of these responsibilities effectively. As a result, we are left with no choice but to prioritise those who are critically or severely ill and require immediate medical attention. Therefore, we need more staff and psychiatrists,” said an official on condition of anonymity.





As per the rules laid down by the government, the minimum quality standards of mental health services require at least one psychiatrist for every 100 patients, along with one anaesthetist on call per hospital if ECTs are given, one Resident Medical Officer (RMO) per 100 patients, one Clinical Psychologist per 200 patients, one Psychiatric Social Worker (PSW/MSW) per 100 patients, and one Psychiatric Nurse (DPN) per 75 patients. However, the data shared by officials reflects an acute shortage of staff.