Pune: SPPU Suspends Two Students After Hostel Security Row; Girls' Hostel Chief Rector's Resignation Accepted | Sourced

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has suspended two students following allegations of harassment and moral policing involving a female student near the girls' hostel late on Sunday night. The university has also accepted the resignation of the girls' hostel chief rector, removed the assistant chief rector from the post and decided to constitute a legal committee to investigate the incident.

The incident, which reportedly took place around 10.30 pm on Oct 11, triggered a protest by hundreds of students, with nearly 300 reportedly gathering to demand accountability and stronger security measures on the university campus. The protest continued late into the night, with students approaching Chatushrungi police station to seek action.

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What Happened?

According to protesting students, a female student who had stepped out of the hostel due to a medical condition was allegedly questioned and harassed by three to four male students near the girls' hostel. The protesters alleged that the male students followed her and entered the hostel premises despite restrictions on male entry after 10.30 pm.

Students questioned how the male students allegedly gained access despite the biometric entry system and why security personnel failed to verify their entry.

The protesters said the incident escalated when the male students allegedly refused to apologise to the girl. Attempts to contact their parents reportedly did not yield a response.

"We are asking for justice. The girl was harassed, but the boys did not even apologise. Instead, they laughed at us while we were protesting. We want the university to take strict action and ensure that such incidents do not happen again," a protesting student said.

Several students reportedly approached Chatushrungi police station around 3.30 am to seek action. The protesters also demanded that the university administration lodge a formal complaint against the students involved.

Students Demand Accountability And Better Security

The protesters sought strict disciplinary action against the students allegedly involved, cancellation of their admission in accordance with university rules and improvements to security arrangements around the girls' hostel.

They also raised questions about the functioning of the hostel administration, biometric access controls and the role of security guards. Students demanded stronger CCTV surveillance and accountability for any lapse in security.

University Suspends Students, Accepts Resignation

In an official statement issued on Monday, the university said it had taken serious note of the incident from the perspective of student safety. It said a complaint against the two students would be lodged with police through the university administration and that their entry into the academic department and hostel had been suspended with immediate effect.

A high-level committee appointed by the Vice-Chancellor will investigate the matter, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Vice-Chancellor Suresh Gosavi said the university was strict about the safety of female students.

"After discussions and internal meetings, we decided to remove Pravin Talat, the assistant chief rector of the girls' hostel. Subsequently, we received the resignation of Soniya Nagrale, the chief rector, and accepted it. Strict measures will now be taken. We are also forming a legal committee to investigate the case, and the students involved have been suspended," Gosavi said.

The university has assigned Geeta Shinde, head of the Education Department, responsibility for overseeing the girls' hostel arrangements.

The incident has renewed questions about campus safety, access control and the accountability of university officials, with students seeking assurances that appropriate measures will be implemented to prevent similar incidents.