Pimpri-Chinchwad: Unidentified Woman Found Murdered In Moshi, Bhosari Police Register Case | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: An unidentified woman aged around 25 to 30 was found murdered in Moshi early on Monday, Oct 12. The MIDC Bhosari police have registered a murder case against an unidentified suspect under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the police complaint, police received information about a body lying in front of the Mantra Moment Housing Commercial Office near Shop No 7 in Moshi at around 2.12 am through the Dial 112 emergency response system.

A police constable reached the spot and found the woman dead. The complaint states that an unidentified person allegedly assaulted her with a weapon, causing fatal injuries, with the intention of killing her. Police registered the case at 8.39 am on Oct 12. The suspect has not been identified in the police record.

Victim's Identity Yet To Be Established

Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Jamdar of the MIDC Bhosari Police Station said that the woman is estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old. He said that she was wearing an orange or saffron-coloured T-shirt, a bluish denim jacket and track pants with black and green stripes.

The police record does not establish her identity or state a motive for the murder. It also does not specify the weapon allegedly used or the exact time of the assault.

Read Also MPSC Stir In Pune Called Off Temporarily As Govt Keeps Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar Away Till Probe...

Senior Officers Visit Crime Scene

Senior police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Maruti Jagtap of Zone 3 and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudhakar Yadav of the MIDC Bhosari division, visited the scene, according to the police record.

Police Sub-Inspector Balaji Jonapalle is investigating the case under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Jamdar of MIDC Bhosari police station.

Further details about the circumstances of the murder and the person responsible were not available in the police record.