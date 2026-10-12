MPSC Stir In Pune Called Off Temporarily As Govt Keeps Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar Away Till Probe Ends, Tukaram Mundhe To Lead Inquiry | Video | File photo

Pune: In a major breakthrough for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants, the 11-day agitation at S M Joshi Bridge in Pune was temporarily called off in the early hours of Monday after the state government agreed to keep MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar away from his post until an inquiry into alleged irregularities and paper leaks is completed.

The decision followed late-night negotiations between Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar and government representatives, with the protesters securing a key demand that the chairman would not remain in charge during the investigation.

The breakthrough came after discussions involving the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the MPSC chairman from 12:35 am to 1:10 am on October 12. At 1:12 am, the government announced that Bhimanwar would not remain in charge until the inquiry was completed and that those found responsible would face action.

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The government’s assurance was followed by a public statement from Bhimanwar on X at 1.24 am, announcing that he had decided to proceed on leave during the investigation. The development prompted Pawar to declare the agitation a victory and announce its temporary suspension. He, however, warned that the protest could resume if the government failed to honour its commitments.

“In the MPSC paper leak case, the state government has announced a judicial inquiry. I have always given priority to ethics throughout my entire life. Therefore, I have decided to go on leave during this period instead of continuing to work in my post until this inquiry is completed,” Bhimanwar wrote.

He added that the autonomy and credibility of the commission and the welfare of students had always remained his priority.

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Reacting to the announcement, Pawar said, “Tweet has been posted, we have won this battle. Now as Bhimanwar is not on chair, Tukaram Mundhe can work smoothly and we will get the investigation started with true transparency. Now we call off this protest temporarily. If the government doesn’t follow what we have decided today, then we will call for a big agitation.”

Pawar left the protest site at around 2:13 am, bringing the prolonged agitation to a temporary halt.

Pawar earlier said, “Tukaram Mundhe will change the system same like how his doing in FDA, and investigate everyone, right from watchmen of the building to the head of the MPSC. When the meeting took place on 30th September, there was no clarity. So now after meeting with the government delegation, we have some hard draft in our hand. Now when Mundhe has this investigation, he will go left, right, centre, up and down over the entire MPSC system. We can trust the investigation.”

Five-member panel to investigate irregularities

The government has proposed a five-member committee to investigate alleged irregularities in the commission’s functioning within 60 days. Former judge Dilip Bhosale will head the committee, while senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe will serve as its secretary. The other members are IPS officer Lakhmi Gautam, retired secretary Ganesh Patil and former judge P D Naik.

Pawar had insisted that Mundhe be given sufficient authority to conduct an independent and comprehensive investigation without interference.

Pawar said, “We want the government to give full power to Tukaram Mundhe for this. And also clear the chief seat as the road will be clear for him to cleanse the system and investigate in-depth.”

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The proposed inquiry will examine alleged irregularities in MPSC examinations, including paper leaks and the role of officials. Pawar demanded that the investigation cover the commission’s functioning at every level, from its staff to its leadership. He also sought the inclusion of the paper-leak case being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Initially, Bhosale had said that the decision on Bhimanwar’s resignation would be taken by the Chief Minister after a thorough investigation. However, following further negotiations, the government agreed to keep the chairman away from his post until the inquiry concluded.

“If we have also agreed to so many conditions of yours, then you should also cooperate with us and stop the protest,” Bhosale told the protesters.

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Recruitment reforms, cases against protesters

Apart from the inquiry, the government agreed to several demands concerning recruitment, examination transparency and action against protesters. These include withdrawing cases registered in connection with the agitation and cancelling notices issued to protesters.

Bhosale announced that recruitment to 1,600 posts in the Public Works Department would be completed within 15 days. “The number of posts in the Group C examination scheduled for January 3, 2027, would also be more than doubled, which is almost triple,” he said.

The proposed reforms include introducing a regular annual examination calendar, completing recruitment processes within a year and conducting examinations offline. Departments will publish details of sanctioned, vacant and filled posts annually, while reforms to the examination fee structure will also be considered.

The government has further committed to addressing vacancies in the commission over the next three years and improving transparency in its functioning.