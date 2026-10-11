‘Join Protest, Face Legal Action; Agitation Is Unauthorised’: Pune Police Put Up Warning Boards At MPSC Protest Site | Sourced

Pune: Pune Police on Sunday put up warning banners at both entry and exit points of the SM Joshi Bridge, where the protest led by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) [NCP (SP)] MLA Rohit Pawar entered its 11th day.

They have warned students and other participants of legal action for joining the unauthorised agitation.

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The banners, displayed on a police vehicle at the protest site, state that permission has not been granted for the agitation and that a case has already been registered against its organisers.

Police have also warned that cases will be registered against those who participate in the protest from now on.

The notice reads: “There is no permission for this agitation. A case has been registered against the organisers of this agitation. Cases will also be registered against those who participate in it from now on."

Notice also says that video recording of this agitation is in progress, and efforts to identify everyone are also underway. Please take note of this.”

The police action comes amid the continued agitation over alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) recruitment process.

Pawar has remained firm on his demand for MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar's resignation, insisting that the system must be cleaned up and made transparent.